Bank Holidays in India March 16–22, 2026: Full List of Dates and Cities

Bank customers across India should be aware that several bank holidays fall between March 16 and March 22, 2026, due to a combination of religious festivals, regional observances, and the regular weekend closure. Because of these holidays, bank branches in certain cities will not operate on specific days during the week.

Even though physical branch services will not be available on those days, customers can still complete most banking activities through online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and ATMs, which will continue to function normally.

Many banks follow the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which includes national holidays as well as regional festival holidays that vary from state to state.

Bank Holidays List (March 16 – March 22, 2026)

Here is the list of bank holidays expected during this period:

March 17, 2026 – Shab-I-Qadr

Bank branches will remain closed in Imphal, Jammu, and Srinagar.

March 19, 2026 – Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi

Banks will not operate in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, where these festivals mark the regional New Year celebrations.

March 20, 2026 – Eid-Ul-Fitr

Bank branches will remain closed in Delhi and Kolkata due to festival observances.

March 21, 2026 – Ramzan-Id

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

March 22, 2026 – Sunday

This is the regular nationwide weekly closure for bank branches.

What Customers Should Know

During these holidays, services that require visiting a branch—such as cheque deposits, account updates, or in-person assistance—may not be available in the affected cities.

However, customers can continue to perform essential transactions using:

Internet banking

Mobile banking applications

ATMs

UPI and digital payment platforms

People planning important banking tasks are advised to check the holiday schedule in advance and visit their bank branch on working days to avoid inconvenience.

Since bank holidays differ by state and city, customers should also confirm the holiday list specific to their region before planning a visit.