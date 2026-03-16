Sunitha Acting at Behest of Chandrababu Naidu in YS Viveka Murder Case

The YSR Congress Party on Monday launched a sharp attack on YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha, accusing her of deliberately keeping her father's murder case alive in the public domain despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completing its probe and the matter now pending before a trial court.

YSRCP spokesperson Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy alleged that Sunitha was raising “irrelevant and baseless” questions about the investigation only to create political controversy and indirectly target the YSR family leadership.

Addressing the media, Sivaprasad Reddy said the CBI had already concluded its investigation and filed its final report, and the next course of action lies with the judiciary. “Instead of allowing the legal process to continue, Sunitha is repeatedly questioning the conduct of the CBI and attempting to keep the issue in the spotlight,” he said.

The YSRCP leader further claimed that Sunitha’s statements appear to be politically motivated and aligned with the agenda of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. According to him, her remarks are designed to drag the names of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi into the case despite the CBI finding no evidence against them during its investigation.

“Confessions and evidence gathered by the CBI formed the basis of the investigation, and nowhere did the agency implicate Jagan Mohan Reddy or Bharathi. Yet their names are repeatedly brought up purely out of vindictive political intent,” Sivaprasad Reddy said.

He also argued that there was no motive for Jagan Mohan Reddy or his family to harm Vivekananda Reddy, noting that there were no property disputes or personal conflicts that could have led to such a crime. He maintained that the YSR family had largely refrained from responding publicly to allegations to avoid further damage to the family’s reputation.

Sivaprasad Reddy went further, alleging that Sunitha herself had unresolved personal issues that were being ignored while she continued to raise allegations against others. He claimed that the CBI had examined all possible angles during the course of its investigation before submitting its report.

“Raking up sensitive matters after the investigation is over and the case is before the court only shows an ulterior political motive,” he said.

The YSRCP leader urged Sunitha to refrain from making further allegations and allow the judicial process to take its course without external pressure or political narratives influencing the case.