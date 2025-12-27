Mowgli OTT Release Date: Roshan Kanakala’s Film to Stream from January 1

The Telugu film Mowgli is all set for an early digital release after failing to gain traction in theatres. The movie, which arrived on the big screen on December 13, will premiere on ETV Win from January 1, marking an unusually short gap of just 20 days between theatrical and OTT release.

The film carried considerable expectations, particularly for its young lead Roshan Kanakala, who was looking to bounce back after the disappointing response to his debut Bubblegum. The project was also significant for director Sandeep Raj, known for the National Award-winning Color Photo, as it marked his long-awaited return to theatres. Newcomer Sakshi Madolkar made her acting debut with this film, while Bandi Saroj Kumar hoped the project would offer a much-needed career boost.

Despite the promising lineup, Mowgli struggled from the outset. Mixed-to-negative word of mouth from its opening day affected footfalls, and the film was unable to sustain interest at the box office. Its decision to release alongside a big-ticket title like Akhanda 2 further limited its screen presence, resulting in an underwhelming theatrical performance.

The early shift to OTT once again underlines the mounting pressure faced by small and mid-budget Telugu films. While industry stakeholders continue to stress the importance of widening the theatrical-to-digital window, poor box office numbers are forcing producers to reverse course and opt for quick digital premieres to minimise losses.

With its arrival on ETV Win, Mowgli now gets a second chance to connect with audiences. Whether the film manages to find appreciation on streaming remains to be seen.