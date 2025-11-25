Mass Jathara OTT: Ravi Teja Film Streaming Date Locked

Ravi Teja’s high voltage action entertainer Mass Jathara is now gearing up for its digital premiere after completing its theatrical run. Fans who missed the film in cinemas or want to watch it again can soon stream it at home. Although Netflix has not officially announced the date, strong industry reports suggest that Mass Jathara will begin streaming on the platform from November 27, 2025.

Netflix had reportedly secured the OTT rights even before the film’s release, showing the strong confidence the platform had in the movie’s appeal. Mass Jathara is packed with energetic action scenes, commercial elements, and Ravi Teja’s trademark mass performance, all of which helped the film create solid buzz during its theatrical release.

With its expected arrival on OTT, the film is likely to attract a huge audience, especially among Ravi Teja fans and lovers of high intensity action dramas. The digital release is also expected to give the film a wider reach across India. Viewers are now waiting for Netflix to make the official announcement, and excitement is already building as the anticipated streaming date approaches.