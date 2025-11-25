School Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Check District-Wise Closure List for November 25
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy rainfall across several southern and delta regions on Monday.
Heavy Rain Likely in Southern and Delta Districts
According to the RMC’s daily weather bulletin, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in the following districts:
- Kanyakumari
- Tirunelveli
- Tenkasi
- Thoothukudi
- Ramanathapuram
- Virudhunagar
- Pudukkottai
- Thanjavur
- Tiruvarur
- Nagapattinam
- Mayiladuthurai
- Sivaganga
- Karaikal region
The weather department also warned that one or two locations in the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Officials noted developing cyclonic systems over the Strait of Malacca and the Comorin region, which may further enhance rainfall activity.
Yellow Alert Issued for Tuesday as Well
For Tuesday (November 25), the RMC has maintained the yellow alert for:
- Kanyakumari
- Tirunelveli
- Thoothukudi
- Ramanathapuram
Will Schools Be Closed on Tuesday, November 25?
Due to the heavy rain forecast, several districts declared school holidays for Monday (Nov 24).
Schools remained closed today in:
- Thoothukudi
- Tenkasi
- Tirunelveli
- Kanyakumari
- Kallakurichi
- Ramanathapuram
- Puducherry (UT)
- Virudhunagar
- Thanjavur
- Tiruchi
- Pudukottai
- Nagapattinam
- Mayiladuthurai
- Tiruvarur
- Ariyalur
- Karur
- Cuddalore
- Madurai
- Salem
District administrations are expected to announce Tuesday’s school holiday status later today, depending on rainfall intensity and local conditions.