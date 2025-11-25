School Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Check District-Wise Closure List for November 25

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy rainfall across several southern and delta regions on Monday.

Heavy Rain Likely in Southern and Delta Districts

According to the RMC’s daily weather bulletin, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in the following districts:

Kanyakumari

Tirunelveli

Tenkasi

Thoothukudi

Ramanathapuram

Virudhunagar

Pudukkottai

Thanjavur

Tiruvarur

Nagapattinam

Mayiladuthurai

Sivaganga

Karaikal region

The weather department also warned that one or two locations in the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Officials noted developing cyclonic systems over the Strait of Malacca and the Comorin region, which may further enhance rainfall activity.

Yellow Alert Issued for Tuesday as Well

For Tuesday (November 25), the RMC has maintained the yellow alert for:

Kanyakumari

Tirunelveli

Thoothukudi

Ramanathapuram

Will Schools Be Closed on Tuesday, November 25?

Due to the heavy rain forecast, several districts declared school holidays for Monday (Nov 24).

Schools remained closed today in:

Thoothukudi

Tenkasi

Tirunelveli

Kanyakumari

Kallakurichi

Ramanathapuram

Puducherry (UT)

Virudhunagar

Thanjavur

Tiruchi

Pudukottai

Nagapattinam

Mayiladuthurai

Tiruvarur

Ariyalur

Karur

Cuddalore

Madurai

Salem

District administrations are expected to announce Tuesday’s school holiday status later today, depending on rainfall intensity and local conditions.