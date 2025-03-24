March 24 - 30 OTT releases: Mufasa, Delulu Express, Om Kali Jai Kali, Viduthalai 2 and more!

As March comes to an end, streaming sites are preparing to launch a new batch of web series and films. This week, audiences have a lot to look forward to on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Tentkotta.

Mufasa: The Lion King

JioHotstar will release "Mufasa: The Lion King" on March 26. The film is about an orphaned and isolated cub who runs into Taka, the future king of the royal bloodline. What follows is an exciting journey of self-discovery. The Hindi version has voiceovers done by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan.

You Season 5

Netflix will publish "You Season 5" on March 27. The show is back with Joe Goldberg in New York City, intent on living in peace. He is, though, haunted by his past as it drags him into all sorts of situations. The cast includes Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, and Anna Camp.

Delulu Express

Prime Video will launch "Delulu Express" on March 27. Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan will entertain viewers with his new stand-up special.

Om Kali Jai Kali

JioHotstar will launch "Om Kali Jai Kali" on March 28. The series is set in 1995 and delves into the subject of revenge, loyalty, and redemption during the Dasara festival in Tamil Nadu. The series stars Vimal, Ganja Karuppu, Pugazh, and Pavani Reddy.

Viduthalai Part 2 (Hindi)

Zee5 will be releasing "Viduthalai Part 2 (Hindi)" on March 28. The film is about a school teacher who, under dire situations, picks up a gun and wages a rebellion against tyranny.

Mr. Housekeeping

Tentkotta will release "Mr. Housekeeping" on March 25. The movie is about a graduate who becomes penniless and agrees to take up a housekeeping job to earn a living. The movie stars Hari Baskar, Losliya Mariyanesan, Ilavarasu, and Uma Ramachandran.

