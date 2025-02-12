Manorajyam OTT Release: Streaming on Manorama Max from Feb 14

Manorajyam, the Malayalam film that debuted in theaters in August 2024, is now available for streaming on Manorama Max starting February 14.

The film follows the journey of Manu Keraleeyan, a businessman living in Melbourne who holds Kerala's culture close to his heart. After marrying a Malayali woman, he discovers that his friend has been unfaithful. Curious about his own relationship, he decides to test his wife’s loyalty. What begins as a simple test of trust leads to unforeseen consequences, challenging Manu’s beliefs about marriage and fidelity.

Manorajyam delves into the complexities of relationships, exploring themes of trust, fidelity, and the impact of modern technology on family dynamics. The story reflects how one decision can unravel the very foundation of a marriage.

The film is written and directed by Rasheed Parakkal, produced by Anasmon CK, and co-produced by Resmi Jayakumar, Mark US Conceptions, and Ayoob Talashery Parambil. The cast features Govind Padmasoorya as Manu, Ranjitha Menon as his wife Mia, along with Navas Vallikkunnu and Gokulan.

Madhes R handles the cinematography, while Noufal Abdullah is the editor. The music is composed by Yunuseo, with background scores by Supa and Ramu. PC Muhammad serves as the production controller, and the art direction is managed by Sreeraj Rajappan and Reju Raphael.

Manorajyam offers an emotionally intense narrative filled with intriguing twists, making it a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking drama.