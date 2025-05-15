Manamey OTT Release on May 16: Where to Watch Sharwanand’s Tamil-Dubbed Romantic Comedy

The Tamil-dubbed version of the romantic comedy film Manamey is all set to make its digital premiere on Aha Tamil from May 16, 2025. Originally released in Telugu on June 7, 2024, the film received mixed reviews, but audiences praised the performances of lead actors Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty.

Aha made the announcement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing, “An entertainer you won’t want to miss is on the way. #Manamey premieres from May 16th on namma @ahatamil.”

An entertainer you won't want to miss is on the way 😉🤎✨#Manamey premieres from May16th on namma @ahatamil #Manameyonaha #ahatamil pic.twitter.com/lS9gP3PhVN — aha Tamil (@ahatamil) May 14, 2025

Manamey follows the life of Vikram, a carefree youngster living in London. Though enrolled in college, he prefers partying and flirting over studying. His life takes a sudden turn after a tragic incident involving a friend. He unexpectedly becomes the guardian of a two-year-old girl named Khushi.

Initially, Vikram struggles with the responsibilities of raising a child. Parenting is completely new to him, and he finds it overwhelming. However, as time passes, he begins to bond with Khushi and learns the value of caring for someone else.

Subhadra enters the story as a fellow guardian. Despite their differences, the two raise Khushi together. Over time, Vikram develops romantic feelings for Subhadra and tries to win her heart. The film also explores Vikram reconnecting with his estranged parents, deepening his understanding of love, responsibility, and family.

The film stars Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, and Vikram Adittya in lead roles. It is written and directed by Sriram Adittya T., and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Vivek Kuchibhotla co-produced the film, with Krithi Prasad and Phani K. Varma as executive producers. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.