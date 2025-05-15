HPBOSE 10th & 12th Result 2025 Live: Check Scores at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, May 15, 2025. Candidates who took the board exams can view their mark sheets on the official HPBOSE portal — hpbose.org, through DigiLocker, and SMS.

This year, more than 1.95 lakh students had appeared for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th board exams. Students and their parents are waiting with bated breath for the results to be announced, which is likely to go live by 2:30 PM.

How to Check HPBOSE Result 2025 via DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to access their digital mark sheets:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.

Create an account using your Aadhaar number.

Log in with your registered credentials.

On the homepage, click on the ‘HPBOSE Result 2025’ link.

Enter your roll number as per the admit card.

Submit the details to view your digital mark sheet.

Download and print the mark sheet for future reference.

Alternative Ways to Check HPBOSE Result 2025

Students can also check their results through:

The official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org

SMS services (details to be updated soon)

DigiLocker platform (as described above)

Last Year’s Result Timeline

Class 12 Result 2024: Declared on April 29

Class 10 Result 2024: Declared on May 7

Stay tuned for live updates as the HPBOSE 10th and 12th results go live today. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers, registration details, and date of birth ready for hassle-free access to their results.