Machante Maalakha OTT Release on Simply South

Machante Maalakha, a Malayalam comedy-drama film, was released in theaters on February 27, 2025, after being delayed from its original release date of June 14, 2024. Directed by Boban Samuel, the movie received mixed reviews from audiences but was praised for the performance of lead actor Soubin Shahir.

If you missed watching it in cinemas, there's good news. The film will soon be available for streaming on the Simply South app. The OTT platform announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "#MachanteMalakha is coming soon to Simply South. Stay tuned to our social media pages for the date announcement."

"Machante Maalakha" tells the story of Sajeevan, played by Soubin Shahir, who works as a KSRTC conductor. He faces a troubled relationship with his wife Bijimol, played by Namitha Pramod. The couple's problems worsen when Bijimol’s mother, Kunjumol (Shanthi Krishna), frequently interferes. The situation becomes even more complicated with the involvement of Sajeevan's father-in-law, Gopi (Manoj K. U.), and legal battles that add further strain to the family.

As the movie progresses, tensions rise, and courtroom scenes play a key role in the unfolding drama. In the final act, an unexpected event changes the direction of the story, leading to a transformation of one of the main characters and a quick resolution. The film ends on a note of reconciliation, bringing closure to the long-standing conflicts.

The film also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth Thattil, Sheelu Abraham, and Lal Jose. The movie is written by Ajeesh P. Thomas, with a story by Jexson Antony and produced by Abraham Mathew.