The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 OTT Release on Jio Hotstar on April 11

The Legend of Hanuman returns with its much-anticipated Season 6 this Hanuman Jayanti, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar starting April 11. The new season brings to life one of the most iconic and emotional moments from the Ramayana—Hanuman's race against time to save Laxman. As Ravana attempts to weaken Ram by using mind games, Hanuman, driven by his devotion and destiny, embarks on an epic journey across vast lands and dangerous oceans to find the mystical Sanjeevani Booti before it's too late.

Season 6 promises breathtaking animation, high-stakes action, and emotional depth, aiming to captivate both new and returning audiences. The series takes the legendary tale to new heights, making it more immersive than ever before.

Sharad Devarajan, co-creator and executive producer of The Legend of Hanuman, highlighted the shift in focus for this season. "This season is not just about strength but also about strategy. Ravana tries to break Ram’s spirit through deception, making the battle a war of the mind. Hanuman’s journey continues to symbolize hope, devotion, and resilience," he shared. He also expressed excitement about collaborating with JioHotstar to push the boundaries of Indian animation and show how timeless epics continue to inspire.

Sharad Kelkar, the voice of Ravana, shared his enthusiasm about the character's evolution. “Season 6 takes Ravana’s mind games to a whole new level, making the battles more strategic and dangerous than ever. Voicing this complex character has been thrilling, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it.”

Catch The Legend of Hanuman Season 6, streaming on JioHotstar from April 11!