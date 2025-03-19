'Kannappa' unit honours Mohan Babu by releasing Mahadeva Shastri’s intro song on his birthday

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) In a resounding tribute to veteran actor, producer M. Mohan Babu, the makers of ‘Kannappa’ on Wednesday unveiled a fierce, pulsating anthem titled ‘Mahadeva Shastri's Intro Song’, marking the veteran actor’s birthday with a musical spectacle.

This track, the third song from the much-anticipated epic,— storms onto the scene with thunderous beats and commanding vocals. Sung by the soulful Javed Ali, penned by the evocative Shekhar Asthitva, and composed by the maestro Stephen Devassy, the track embodies the raw power and majestic aura of M Mohan Babu’s character, Mahadeva Shastri.

With its robust percussion and gripping tempo, the song mirrors the indomitable spirit that defines Mahadeva Shastri — a role brought to life by none other than the iconic M. Mohan Babu himself.

Vishnu Manchu, the film’s lead actor, expressed heartfelt sentiments about the track’s powerful release coinciding with his father’s birthday. "My father has always been larger than life — not just to me, but to millions who admire his towering presence and commitment to cinema. It felt only right to unveil Mahadeva Shastri's Intro Song today, a track that radiates the same fierce energy and commanding force that he brings to every role. Javed Ali's powerful voice, coupled with Stephen Devassy’s masterful composition, makes this song more special. As we celebrate his birthday, this song is my heartfelt tribute — a musical embodiment of his strength and relentless passion for storytelling. Happy Birthday, Nanna! May your fire continue to inspire us all."

‘Kannappa’, a grand cinematic spectacle, not only features M. Mohan Babu in a towering role but also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Vishnu Manchu in the lead, with Preeti Mukundan playing the female lead.

Joining them are celebrated stars such as Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mukesh Rishi, and Kajal Agarwal, ensuring that the film’s scale matches its ambition.

An epic retelling of the legendary tale, Kannappa is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With breathtaking visuals and a stellar ensemble cast, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

