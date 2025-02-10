Kudumbasthan OTT Release on Zee5: Manikandan’s Family Drama Streams Feb 28

The Tamil comedy-drama Kudumbasthan, starring K Manikandan in the lead, has been a hit at the box office since its release on January 24. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, this film has captivated audiences with its engaging story and charming performances. Following its successful theatrical run, the makers are now preparing for the movie’s OTT debut.

Kudumbasthan will be available to stream on Zee5, reportedly from February 28, 2025. However, the official OTT release date is still to be confirmed.

The story centers around Naveen (played by K Manikandan), a middle-class man and the sole breadwinner of his family, who struggles to make ends meet. He marries Vennila (Saanve Megghana) despite opposition from both their families. The film explores Naveen's life as he juggles family expectations, renovations, and supporting his pregnant wife’s dreams. As the family faces financial challenges, Naveen loses his job, leading to mounting debts and growing tension. Amid these struggles, Naveen attempts to rebuild his life.

The film portrays themes of relationships, resilience, and personal growth, with humor woven throughout. The supporting cast includes Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, Kudassanad Kanakam, Balaji Sakthivel, Nivedita Rajappan, and others, with each playing an important role in the narrative.

Produced by Vinoth Kumar under the Cinemakaaran banner, Kudumbasthan is a heartwarming tale of perseverance and family. The movie is directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, with a screenplay co-written by Kalisamy and Prasanna Balachandran. The music was composed by Vaisagh, and cinematography was handled by Sujith N. Subramaniam and Kannan Balu.