Kudumbashree OTT release: When and Where to watch?

Tamil movie "Kudumbashree," starring Shanvi Meghana and Manikandan, will be streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from March 7. The Rajeshwaran Kalishami-directed movie will be released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Manikandan, who became popular after his performances in "Jai Bhim" and "Good Night," has scored a hat-trick with "Kudumbashree." The movie, which was released in cinemas in January, got good word of mouth from critics and the audience.

"Kudumbashree" is a story about a middle-class family and the hardships they encounter. The movie focuses on family values and relationships rather than wealth. Manikandan acts as a young man who is studying for the IAS exams while doing a small job to take care of his family.

The film, produced for Rs 10 crore, has already collected over Rs 30 crore at the box office. The success of the film has attracted attention among people of other languages as well, and OTT release would help it achieve further popularity.

ZEE5 has declared the OTT launch of "Kudumbashree" on March 7, and Manikandan and Shanvi Meghana's fans are looking forward to being able to see the movie in Telugu. Based on its inspiring message and powerful performance, "Kudumbashree" is a must-see movie for viewers across languages.

