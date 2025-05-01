Jack Movie OTT Release: Siddu's Film Out on Netflix from May 2nd?

Siddu Jonnalagadda received a giant jolt to his career after the debacle of his movie with Bommarillu Bhaskar. Titled Jack, the promotional content managed to pique the audience's interest. The trailer, in particular, caught the attention, especially Siddu's monologue in the end. People were expecting the movie to open on solid ground, but the reverse had happened.

Even though Bhaskar's idea was interesting, the lackluster narration dried up the movie's potential, and right from the morning show, Jack started getting negative word of mouth from fans. It was undoubtedly challenging to create a blockbuster. Right after giving the biggest hit of his career, Siddu wasn't expecting Jack to end up an abysmal failure.

There were rumors of Siddu and Bommarillu Bhaskar having creative differences over the final output of the film, and whether there was any truth to the speculations or not, the fact of the matter is that Jack remained a huge failure at the box office. This is also a contributing factor to the producer's decision to opt for an early OTT release.

If reports are to be believed, this action thriller from Siddu Jonnalagadda will start streaming on Netflix from the 2nd of May. But an official confirmation is awaited from the makers and from Netflix over the same. There is a high possibility considering the impact Siddu Jonnalagadda had over the masses in the Telugu states, and since most of them missed watching Jack in the theaters, it makes complete sense for Netflix to opt for an early streaming release date.

This way, even the producer BVSN Prasad gets a better deal and recovers some of the lost money. If it ends up being released on May 2nd, Netflix will follow their usual schedule of releasing films at 01:30 PM IST. So, fans can actually enjoy the long weekend by watching Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack on OTT.