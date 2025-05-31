Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: Is This When It Streams on Prime Video?

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is coming up with a new film titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. After getting delayed for years, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is coming to the theaters finally. It was only recently that Pawan Kalyan completed the shooting. AM Rathnam was the producer of the movie, and his son directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Krish Jagarlamudi walked away from the project after the movie's prolonged delay, and it remains to be seen how well the movie performs at the box office. The advanced bookings have opened up overseas, and the numbers are not at all encouraging. One of the least hyped Pawan Kalyan films is Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The OTT rights of Hari Hara Veera Mallu are bagged by Amazon Prime Video, and the film will make its streaming debut after the four-week theatrical window is over. The theatrical release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is scheduled for June 12th, and reports indicate that Amazon Prime Video has paid a significant amount to secure the rights.

But the big question remains: can Hari Hara Veera Mallu generate the hype among the masses? The film will only recover Rs.200 crores if it does well abroad and in other states. When Prime secured the movie's rights, the producers would have felt immense relief.

Looking at the release date, Hari Hara Veera Mallu might release on OTT in the third week of July.