Emakku Thozhil Romance OTT Release: Watch Ashok Selvan’s Latest Rom-Com on Sun NXT

The romantic comedy Emakku Thozhil Romance, starring Ashok Selvan and Avantika Mishra, began streaming on Sun NXT from January 31, 2025. Directed by Balaji Kesavan, the film follows the misunderstandings between its lead characters, Uma Shankar (Ashok Selvan) and Leo (Avantika Mishra). Released in theaters in November 2024, the movie also features Urvashi, Azhagam Perumal,MS Bhaskar, Vijay Varadaraj, and Padava Gopi in supporting roles.

The film stirred some controversy when Ashok Selvan did not attend the film's audio launch, which led to criticism from the producer, Thirumalai. Despite the tension, the makers later celebrated the movie as a "theatrical success," and soon after, the film's OTT release was announced.

Sun NXT's official X account shared the news with the message: "Don't miss this romantic ride! #EmakkuThozhilRomance – Now streaming on Sun NXT."

Catch this fun-filled romantic drama now available for streaming!