Chhaava OTT Release on Netflix: Watch Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Epic Drama

The much-awaited historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally hit theaters. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic is already receiving glowing reviews from moviegoers. While the film is currently enjoying its theatrical run, reports suggest it will soon be available for streaming on Netflix after its release in theaters.

While the makers have not officially confirmed the streaming platform, speculation about Netflix as the digital partner has been growing. In the past, films have typically made their digital debut 45-60 days after the theatrical release, though Chhaava's team has yet to provide an official update.

In an interview, Vicky Kaushal shared that Chhaava was the most physically demanding role of his career. He gained 25 kg of muscle in seven months, a process that was extremely challenging for him. Director Laxman Utekar was insistent on ensuring complete authenticity, which included no reliance on VFX for action sequences. Vicky also had to master horse riding, sword fighting, and combat training for the role.

The film's large-scale production is another standout feature. Vicky revealed that a scene with 2,000 people actually featured 2,000 junior artists, along with 500 top stunt performers from India, ensuring a raw, intense cinematic experience.

In Chhaava, Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb, and the film also stars Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is currently running in theaters from February 14, 2025.