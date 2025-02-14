North Korea may soon produce ICBMs capable to hit US mainland: Top US General

Seoul, Feb 14 (IANS) North Korea may soon begin producing Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the US mainland, a top US military commander warned on Friday.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defence Command chief General Gregory Guillot reportedly stated that North Korea can deliver a nuclear payload to targets throughout North America while minimising the United States' ability to provide pre-launch warnings.

Presenting his projection to the committee in a written testimony, Guillot detailed the initial flight test of the Hwasong-19 (HS-19) ICBM last October that analysts believe can fly longer and at a higher altitude.

Washington has repeatedly highlighted North Korea's proliferation of nuclear weapons and missile capabilities under President Kim Jong Un that poses threat to US interests in East Asia and also the US mainland. US policy on North Korea primarily focuses on nuclear weapons and missile programmes. There were many attempts made to hold discussion on dismantling of nuclear weapons, but North Korea has refused to budge.

In 2017, during his first term, US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea if it endangered the security and interest of the US as tensions between both nations escalated.

After their meeting in Singapore in June 2018, Trump and Kim met again in Vietnam's Hanoi in February 2019, holding discussions on North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes as well as the establishment of a new relationship between the two countries.

The meeting ended earlier than scheduled as both the leaders could not come to an agreement on denuclearization and lifting of sanctions. Trump refused to ease sanctions until Kim abandoned his entire nuclear programme.

In June 2019, Trump visited North Korea in a historic move. During the visit, both leaders reaffirmed that talks would continue through their negotiators and efforts would be made to reach what has been an elusive nuclear deal. However, it did not yield any result to end North Korea's nuclear programme.

The process of US engaging with Kim slowed down as Trump made way for Joe Biden in 2021.

In 2022, Kim declared North Korea will never denuclearize as North Korea tested dozens of ballistic missiles, including multiple tests of ICBMs, capable of delivering nuclear warheads. This despite the US and many countries warning Pyongyang for such destabilising activities and imposing unilateral sanctions. The United Nations also has passed multiple resolutions sanctioning North Korea for developing nuclear weapons.

