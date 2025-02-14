Priyanka Chopra pens a special Valentine’s Day wish for her 'forever' Nick Jonas

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating another Valentine's Day together. Wishing her 'forever', PeeCee shared a before and after picture with the American singer and actor.

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look stunning as they twin in white. This was followed by a current photograph of the lovebirds from the 'Desi Girl's brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding. The one thing common in both the pictures is that PeeCee is lovingly holding Nick Jonas' hand.

"How it started.. How it’s going. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, Valentine", the diva captioned the photo.

After dating one another for some time, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in 2018 in a grand ceremony with both Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

In the meantime, Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently occupied with the wedding nuptials of PeeCee's bother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya, who exchanged vows in a close-knit ceremony on February 7.

The week-long festivities featured a range of events, such as a Haldi, and Sangeet. Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted glimpses of the events on their Instagram handles. The duo was also seen performing their duties as the sister and brother-in-law of the groom with full vigour.

Shifting our focus to Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments, the reports suggest that PeeCee has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’. The highly-anticipated project is being helmed by 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli.

When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport sometime back, reports were rife that the stunner had come to India to shoot for ‘SSMB29’. However, the movie buffs are still awaiting an official confirmation.

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra has joined forces with her husband Nick Jonas, and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film.

Furthermore, PeeCee will also be a part of the second season of her blockbuster show "Citadel".

