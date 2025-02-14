PM Modi raised alarm over Rana's acquittal in 2011, US Prez backs his stance a decade later

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Donald Trump’s declaration to extradite Tahawwur Rana, a key accused of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India to face the law has been widely welcomed and is also seen as United States standing behind the country in its fight against acts of terror, mostly emanating from Pakistan.

An another interesting angle has been added to the development, with Modi Archive, a popular handle on X, sharing an old video of the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi calling out the acquittal of terrorist Tahawwur Rana in 2011, by a Chicago court in the US and also raising alarm bells over the worrying precedent that it would set.

In the video shared by Modi Archive, the then Gujarat CM could be seen raising serious questions about the dubious handling of Tahawwur Rana’s case in the US and the gaping holes in its justice delivery system.

"How can courts in America give judgment for a terrorist attack that happened in India? Would they allow the trial of 9/11 accused in India?" PM Modi had asked.

He also warned about how this relief could be exploited by other terror elements across the world to evade justice, leading to a dangerous precedent.

Fourteen years later, US President Donald Trump echoed similar concerns when he emphatically told the press that Tahawwur Rana will be handed over to Indian agencies immediately. He also labelled him as a ‘very violent and evil man’, who must face justice in India.

Trump, during a joint presser with PM Modi said, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world. A key accused of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he will be going back to India to face justice.”

After Rana’s acquittal by the US court in 2011, the then Gujarat CM had also slammed the UPA government for allowing mishandling of Rana’s case, leading to his reprieve.

On Friday, with US President himself declaring that the terrorist Tahawwur Rana will be sent back, this signifies India’s rising stature and also its negotiating power on the global stage.

