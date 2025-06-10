Bazooka OTT Release Sorted; Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Next?

In what can be considered a delightful update for Malayalam movie lovers, Zee5 has confirmed that it has bagged the digital rights for Mammotty's latest film, Bazooka. The makers were initially confident of the movie's result, and that was reported to be the reason behind them not having an OTT deal signed before Bazooka's theatrical release.

With the movie tanking badly at the box office, the makers were in a fix, and it took quite a while for them to land a decent deal with one of the streaming giants. After multiple negotiations, it's being reported that Bazooka has got its OTT deal locked, and Zee5 is all set to release the film on its platform sometime mid-June.

The OTT platform is yet to make it official, but speculations are rife that Bazooka will finally see the light of day when it comes to its streaming release. Mammootty, who is on a roll by doing back-to-back films, has yet another movie that he did, which is yet to crack a streaming deal.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse was released amid huge expectations, and it managed to reach only half of them. While fans were glad that Mammootty was showcased in a stylized avatar, the thriller aspect of it was where Dominic lost the plot, especially towards the latter half. The movie ended up being an average fare at the box office, and even though it was announced that Prime Video bagged the OTT rights, there is yet to be any sort of an announcement regarding the same.

Did Prime Video change its mind after the result of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse? The film should have been out by now on OTT, and the long delay is one of the main reasons behind the audience feeling underconfident about the film's streaming release. But multiple reports indicate that Dominic makers are also trying to give it a crack to finalize the deal, and Zee5 might just release that movie also on its streaming platform.

All in all, it's great that Bazooka is getting a streaming release, and fans are hopeful of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse also receiving a similar deal by one OTT platform or the other.