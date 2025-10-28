Bad Girl OTT Release: Controversial Tamil Film Confirms Streaming Date

The Tamil film Bad Girl, directed by Varsha Bharath, is set for its digital premiere on JioHotstar from November 4, 2025. The film will be available in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, offering a wide pan-India reach.

Bad Girl stars Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, portraying a young woman determined to live life on her own terms despite societal expectations. The film explores themes of freedom, identity and rebellion, and builds a narrative around the emotional journey of its protagonist. The supporting cast includes Shanthi Priyaj, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam and Sashank Bommireddipalli.

The film had its theatrical release on September 5, 2025, and earlier garnered acclaim for winning the NETPAC Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Critics praised the storytelling and performances, although the film also stirred controversy for its treatment of caste and community themes. With digital rights secured for JioHotstar, the film’s OTT release marks a new phase for its audience reach.

Now, viewers who missed the theatrical run have a chance to stream Bad Girl from their homes. The move to OTT opens the movie to a larger audience base beyond the cinema hall and allows for voice and viewership across languages and regions. The OTT release is expected to reignite conversations around the film’s subject matter and its bold cinematic choices.

With its themes of self-discovery and defiance, Bad Girl is emerging as a must-watch this week on JioHotstar for movie lovers and fans of socially aware cinema alike.