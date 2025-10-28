Amazon Layoffs: Reason Behind 30,000 Job Cuts, Severance Package Details

Tech giant Amazon has begun one of the largest layoffs in its history, notifying around 30,000 employees of their termination on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Amazon managers were given urgent training on Monday (October 27) to prepare for delivering the news to affected staff. The notifications reportedly began rolling out the next day.

The job cuts impact 10% of Amazon’s 3,50,000 corporate workforce, marking the biggest single layoff event in the tech industry since at least 2020. The American company has already eliminated 27,000 roles since 2022.

Who Will Be Most Affected?

Reports suggest that employees in the US, UK, and Canada will be among the hardest hit. The layoffs primarily target several divisions, notably the Human Resources department—known internally as People Experience and Technology (PXT).

Other affected units include Operations, Devices and Services, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Around 15% of the HR workforce, or thousands of its 10,000-plus global employees, are believed to be impacted.

Why Amazon Is Laying Off Employees

The layoffs are reportedly driven by automation and cost-cutting efforts. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is leading an aggressive efficiency campaign while investing over $100 billion in AI infrastructure this year.

Jassy’s plan includes reducing management layers through an anonymous feedback system that has already generated 1,500 employee responses.

The company’s strict five-day return-to-office policy did not lead to the expected voluntary attrition, expanding the scope of the layoffs.

Amazon has assured that all affected employees will receive full pay and benefits for 90 days after termination.

Seasonal Hiring Amid Job Cuts

Even as the company downsizes, Amazon plans to hire 2,50,000 seasonal warehouse workers for the upcoming holiday season to meet festive demand.