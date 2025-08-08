Aug 8 to Aug 10: Theatre and OTT Releases: Su From So, Udaipur Files, Mayasabha, Ek Tha Raja

Film enthusiasts and streaming fans are in for a treat this week as a diverse slate of new releases hits theatres and OTT platforms. From historical docu-series and regional political dramas to international thrillers and long-awaited sequels, the latest line-up offers something for every kind of viewer.

Here's a detailed look at the notable releases this week:

Aug 8 to Aug 10 Releases: Su From So, Udaipur Files, Mayasabha, Ek Tha Raja

Ek Tha Raja – Discovery Channel (August 7)

A compelling addition to India’s documentary landscape, Ek Tha Raja is an eight-part docu-series that delves into the lives of iconic Indian monarchs. Hosted by cultural historian Akul Tripathi, the series explores tales of courage, leadership, and legacy, spanning regions from Garhwal to Kashmir. According to the official release, each episode sheds light on a ruler whose actions significantly shaped Indian history.

Platonic Season 2 – Apple TV+ (August 7)

The comedy-drama series Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, returns with its second season. The show follows two former best friends who reconnect in midlife, only to find their renewed bond wreaking havoc on their personal and professional lives. With its blend of humour and emotional depth, the new season continues to explore the complexities of adult friendships.

Mickey 17 – JioHotstar (August 7)

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 is a sci-fi thriller starring Robert Pattinson. Adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the story revolves around a man repeatedly cloned for risky missions. On his seventeenth resurrection, he returns to find that a new version of himself has already taken his place, leading to a high-stakes existential conflict.

Love Hurts – JioHotstar (August 7)

In Love Hurts, Ke Huy Quan portrays Marvin, a retired hitman-turned-realtor whose past catches up with him when his ex-partner, once presumed dead, resurfaces. As he is pulled back into the criminal underworld, a family vendetta further complicates matters, making for a tense and layered crime narrative.

Stolen: Heist of the Century – Netflix (August 8)

This Netflix documentary revisits the infamous 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, one of the largest and most audacious robberies in history. Combining archival footage, expert interviews, and dramatized sequences, the film offers a detailed account of how the heist was planned and executed.

Mayasabha – SonyLIV (August 8)

Set in mid-1990s Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha is a Telugu political drama inspired by the real-life rivalry between former chief ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy. The series traces their transformation from close allies to political adversaries, providing viewers with an intense exploration of state politics during a volatile era.

Arabia Kadali – Prime Video (August 8)

Featuring Satya Dev and Anandhi, Arabia Kadali follows a group of fishermen from a coastal village in Andhra Pradesh who mistakenly drift into international waters. Captured and imprisoned abroad, their ordeal unfolds in an unfamiliar land where trust is rare and survival is uncertain.

Salaakar – JioHotstar (August 8)

Inspired by true events, Salaakar tells the story of Adhir, a brilliant intelligence officer drawn back into danger when the consequences of a past mission threaten to unravel. The narrative highlights covert operations and geopolitical tensions, particularly around a foiled nuclear crisis.

Udaipur Files – In Theatres (August 8)

After initial controversy, Udaipur Files is set for a theatrical release. Starring Vijay Raaz, the film dramatises the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan, a case that made national headlines. The film is expected to revisit the incident through a dramatic lens while examining its social and political aftermath.

Andaaz 2 – In Theatres (August 8)

A sequel to the 2003 hit Andaaz, this film introduces debutants Aayush Kumar, Akaisha, and Natasha Dernandez. The story centres around a struggling musician caught in a complex love triangle, echoing the romantic themes of the original. Though it features a new cast, the film attempts to capture the spirit that made its predecessor a commercial success.