Sara Tendulkar Takes On a Trending Rug Challenge to Get Out of Boredom!

Wellness is the process of identifying tranquility and happiness in the smallest creative moments. Additionally, there is nothing quite as enjoyable as identifying a new interest that feeds both the intellect and the spirit. Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, recently began a quest to discover a new hobby to occupy her leisure time. "Find Sara a New Hobby" was an Instagram series that chronicled her thrilling explorations of discovering a new passion.

In the second episode, Sara Tendulkar experimented with tufting, a textile manufacturing technique used to create upholstery, rugs, and carpets. It entails the insertion of yarn or fibers into a supporting material to generate a looped surface.

Sara Tendulkar selected a green yarn and resolved to create a paw print rug through tufting. The diva finished tufting her rug and lathered it with adhesive in between dance breaks and chit-chat with her friend. Sara Tendulkar's tufted piece was prepared for her to take home after shearing it to remove any excess thread openings. "Feeling paw-sitively cozy on this rug," she wrote in the caption.

Tufting is a textile technique that involves the use of a tufting gun, a specialized instrument, to push loops of yarn or fabric through a base material. Different textures and appearances can be achieved by either leaving these loops intact to make a loop pile or cutting them to form a cut pile.

The tufting procedure begins with the tight stretching of a foundation fabric over a frame. The fabric is subsequently imprinted with a design. The tufting cannon is employed to propel yarn through the fabric, resulting in loops or cuts that correspond to the desired pattern. Lastly, the tufts are secured by coating the back of the rug with latex adhesive.

