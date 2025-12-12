Andhra King Taluka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Pothineni’s Film Online

Ram Pothineni’s latest Telugu romantic drama Andhra King Taluka, which hit theatres on November 27, 2025, opened to positive word-of-mouth from both critics and audiences. Despite praise for its emotional storytelling and strong performances, the film’s box office numbers have been slower than expected. With its theatrical run nearing completion, all eyes are now on its much-anticipated OTT debut.

Andhra King Taluka OTT Platform and Release Date

According to OTTplay, the film has locked Netflix as its official streaming platform. Industry buzz suggests that the movie is expected to premiere on December 25, 2025, as a special Christmas release. Although an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, the update has already generated significant excitement among fans eager for its digital release.

Plot, Cast and Highlights

Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film explores the intensity of fan culture.

The story follows Sagar (played by Ram Pothineni), a devoted admirer of Telugu actor Surya Kumar, portrayed by Kannada star Upendra Rao.

Sagar hails from East Godavari, while Surya Kumar is depicted as a struggling actor who needs ₹3 crore to complete his 100th film.

Bhagyashri Borse stars as the female lead opposite Ram, and their on-screen chemistry has been one of the film’s biggest highlights, receiving widespread appreciation from viewers.

Box Office Performance

As per Sacnilk, Andhra King Taluka has collected approximately ₹21.6 crore India net in 12 days, and ₹22.62 crore by the end of two weeks. While the numbers fall short of the benchmarks set by Ram Pothineni’s previous hits, the steady audience appreciation suggests that the film could reach a much larger audience once it arrives on OTT.

With decent reviews and rising online interest, the film is expected to gain renewed momentum through its digital release.