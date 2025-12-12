New Year 2026 Holiday in UAE: January 1 Public Holiday, January 2 Work-from-Home

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed an extended break for federal government employees as the country prepares to welcome the New Year. Authorities have announced that Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be a public holiday for all federal entities in celebration of New Year’s Day.

The announcement was issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, which stated that government offices will remain closed on the first day of the year, allowing employees to enjoy a complete day off to mark the occasion.

Along with the holiday, the authority has also introduced a flexible work arrangement for the following day. Friday, January 2, 2026, will be designated as a remote work day for federal employees whose roles can be carried out from home. This measure offers staff an extended and more convenient start to the year, especially with the long weekend in effect.

Only employees whose responsibilities require them to be physically present—such as essential on-site services—will be required to report to their workplaces on Friday. All other eligible staff members may work remotely in accordance with internal departmental policies.

The UAE’s decision ensures a smoother transition into 2026, providing both rest and flexibility for the nation’s federal workforce.

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