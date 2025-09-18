Allu Arjun and Atlee's Film Strikes Gold With Record Netflix OTT Deal for AA22xA6

Allu Arjun’s upcoming collaboration with director Atlee, currently being referred to by its working title AA26, is setting new benchmarks even before it hits the floors. Mounted on an estimated budget of ₹600–800 crore, the film is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

In a major development, reports suggest that Netflix has stepped in to acquire the digital streaming rights of the film. The deal, reportedly struck for a record sum, has allowed the makers to recover nearly half of the film’s budget upfront. For a production of this scale, such an early recovery marks a significant milestone, reducing financial risks well ahead of its release.

The move also highlights the rising influence of OTT giants in shaping the economics of big-ticket Indian films. For Netflix, this is seen as a strategic push to dominate the South Indian market while banking on Allu Arjun’s massive pan-India and global appeal following the success of Pushpa: The Rise.

While the official title and first look are still awaited, the buzz surrounding AA26 is only growing stronger. With theatrical and digital markets already bracing for impact, one thing is clear- this Allu Arjun and Atlee project is already a financial blockbuster in the making.