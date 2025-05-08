Operation Sindoor dealt decisive blow to terrorists targeting women: TN BJP

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader A.N.S. Prasad hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a decisive strike against terrorists.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Prasad expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the Indian armed forces for the operation’s success.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister @PMOIndia! India’s Motherland stands triumphant. Operation Sindoor dealt a decisive blow to terrorists who targeted women, aptly named after the symbol of feminine grace — the bindi,” he wrote.

Prasad praised the leadership of two female officers who did the press briefing for India. “Two fearless female officers, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyamika Singh, proudly announced this monumental victory to the world. Notably, these brave women from different backgrounds showcased India’s strength and unity,” he stated.

The BJP leader further noted that their achievement symbolises the pride and power of Indian women.

“The valiant Tamil Nadu and the entire nation salute these women in uniform, who have brought pride to the feminine spirit,” he added.

Drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu’s historic icons, Prasad connected the bravery of the officers to the legacy of Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar, the 18th-century queen who led a rebellion against colonial forces.

“Salutations to the brave women of India, inspired by the valorous legacy of Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar from Tamil Nadu. Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyamika Singh, through Operation Sindoor, have brought glory to India’s strength and unity. We salute these fearless women officers and the thousands of women in the Indian Army,” he emphasised.

Prasad’s message has drawn attention for highlighting both the strategic success of the operation and the significant role of women in India’s defence forces.

Operation Sindoor, named after the traditional red sindoor (vermilion) symbolising marriage for Hindu women and also exhibiting feminine strength and grace, has been widely praised across the political spectrum for striking at the heart of terror networks threatening the safety and dignity of women.

