Gujarat Board SSC Result 2025 Declared: Check Your 10th Scores

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the SSC (Class 10th) result for 2025. Students can now check their scores on the official website gseb.org

How to Check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2025

To access your result, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the GSEB SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where students need to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

Check your result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result Websites:

gseb.org

gseb.org.in

gsebeservice.com

Alternative Way to Check the Result

Apart from checking results online, students can also access their scores through WhatsApp. To check via WhatsApp, students need to type their seat number and send it to 6357300971. They will receive their result on WhatsApp.

Last Year's Performance

For reference, the Gujarat Board 10th result 2024 was declared on May 11, with an overall pass percentage of 82.56%.

Details of the Exam

The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam was conducted from March 27 to April 10, 2025. Approximately 7.06 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which around 6.99 lakh students appeared. To pass the exam, students need to score at least 33% in all subjects.

We congratulate all the students on completing their Class 10 exams and wish them the best for their future endeavors. Check your result now and plan your next steps!

