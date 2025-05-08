Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2025 declared: Check TN 12th Result

The wait is finally over! The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the Class 12 results for 2025. Students can now check their scores on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

How to Check TN Class 12 Results 2025

To access your results, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other relevant credentials.

Verify the details mentioned on the scorecard, including name, date of birth, father's name, and subject-wise marks.

Alternative Ways to Check Results

Apart from checking results online, students can also access their scores through SMS or the DigiLocker platform. To check via SMS, type the message in the format: TNHSC Registration Number and send it to the officially provided number.

Rechecking the Window to Open Soon

The DGE is expected to open the rechecking window for Class 12 students soon. Students interested in applying for rechecking should keep a close watch on the official website for updates.

Congratulations to All Students!

We congratulate all the students on completing their Class 12 exams and wish them the best for their future endeavors. Check your results now and plan your next steps!

Last Year's Performance for Reference

For those who want to compare, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2024 showed an overall pass percentage of 94.56%.

Stay tuned for further updates, and don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.

