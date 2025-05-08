Akhil Sachdeva talks about why his melodies will ‘never fade away’

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Singer-music composer Akhil Sachdeva has said that he creates music purely out of love and passion, not with a specific platform or medium in mind. He believes in making timeless melodies guided by emotion, honesty, and continuous learning through experimentation.

Asked when composing a song, how does he decide which stories are meant for film versus his independent music, Akhil told IANS: “For me, I don't know about others, but I will talk about myself. I don't intend to make music for films or for OTT or for independent releases. I don't decide while making the song based on any of these things.”

He added: “I make songs for the love of the song, for the pure purpose of making or creating something beautiful, which lasts forever, which lasts longer. That's why my melodies have that value that stays with you for a longer, longer time and it will never fade away. That's pretty simple as I say. That's how I approach it and I don't differentiate between which medium it's coming from.”

“I make music with whatever my heart says and whatever my mood is, I make music according to that. And back my strength, work on my weaknesses and I learn a lot while practicing and everything. In my studio, I experiment with a lot of things.”

Calling it a learning process, he added: “Some things are amazing, so I keep them and other things don't, so I move them and move forward. It's a whole lot of process, everyday learning process with you. But as I said, your honesty, your approach and your consistency is what matters. And your loyalty towards music and not taking it for granted.”

What elements do you think define an 'Akhil Sachdeva' song?

“I've purposely not tried to make any distinct identity of mine, but God's been kind and that's how my music has been. I think it's my way of connecting with my audience, the kind of lyrics that I write. I write very simple, easy to understand and easy to hummable melodies.”

“And even in the difficult ones, even if I compose some difficult melodies, I back it up with writing lighter words on it as compared to much heavier words. It should be acceptable by everyone, by the masses as well as the classes. As I said, I don't, at that time also I don't differentiate or distinguish, but I keep it easy,” he added.

The “Tera Ban Jaunga” hitmaker likes to keep things “simple.”

“But everything has to touch and pierce my throat and my soul and my whole body system for me to feel the vibe of that song. And then I decide on giving it to them. So it's me who has to, I have to first impress myself with the new song, with everything new that I make. I have to be really impressed and in awe of that and believe in it. And then I end up making it and giving it to the world.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.