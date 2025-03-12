Online registration opens for Army Agniveer recruitment rally 2025-26 in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) The Indian Army has commenced online registration for the Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2025-26 for candidates from 20 districts of Gujarat and two Union Territories.

The registration window, which opened on March 12 will remain open until April 10.

The Indian Army has launched the Agniveer Recruitment Rally for the 2025-2026 cycle, inviting candidates from 20 districts in Gujarat and the Union Territories of Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The recruitment covers multiple categories, including Agniveer General Duty (All Arms), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesman ( Class 10 pass), and Agniveer Tradesman ( Class 8 pass) (All Arms).

To be eligible, candidates must be Indian citizens and fall within the prescribed age limits, which vary between 17½ to 21 years for Agniveer General Duty and up to 23 years for other categories.

Educational qualifications differ based on the role, ranging from a Class 8 or Class 10 pass for tradesmen to a 10+2 Science stream qualification with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English for Agniveer Technical.

Additionally, candidates must meet specific physical standards, including a minimum height of 170 cm for General Duty and Tradesmen and 162 cm for Technical and Clerk roles.

The selection process includes a Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test, Medical Examination, and a written Common Entrance Examination for shortlisted candidates.

Eligible candidates must be domiciles of Ahmedabad, Anand, Arvalli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, Dangs, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Mahesana, Narmada, Navsari, Panchmahals, Sabarkantha, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, Valsad, as well as the Union Territories of Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Aspiring candidates can apply through the official recruitment portal before the deadline to participate in the selection process.

The Agniveer recruitment programme was introduced by the Central government in June 2022 as part of the Agnipath Scheme, a transformative initiative for the recruitment of soldiers into the Indian Armed Forces.

This new system replaced the traditional recruitment process and aimed to bring in young talent for a short-term engagement of four years, focusing on a leaner and more technology-driven force.

Under this scheme, selected individuals, called Agniveers, serve in the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force for a fixed tenure, with an opportunity to apply for permanent positions based on performance.

The primary objective of the Agnipath Scheme is to create a more youthful and dynamic military force while offering young aspirants a chance to gain military training and experience.

The scheme provides a structured financial package, including a monthly salary starting at Rs 30,000, annual increments, and a one-time 'Seva Nidhi' exit package of Rs 10 to 12 lakh upon completion of service.

Additionally, Agniveers receive non-contributory life insurance of Rs 48 lakh during their tenure.

