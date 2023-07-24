One killed as bike jumps off flyover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 24 (IANS) A youth was killed and another injured when a motorcycle they were riding fell off busy Bio-diversity flyover in the IT corridor in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the sports bike fell off the Level 2 flyover on to the Level 1. Police said one of the youth died on the spot while the other sustained critical injuries.

The deceased was identified as Madhu (21), a technician at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli.

Madhu, along with, Giri (24) was heading to Madhapur from Mehdipatnam.

Police said the youth were riding the bike at a very speed and suspected to be in an inebriated condition.

Such was the impact of the accident that after hitting the railings of a flyover, the bike fell on the second flyover under it.

Raidurgam police have registered a case and took up further investigation.

