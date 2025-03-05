Omar Abdullah replies on various issues during J&K Assembly question hour

Jammu, March 5 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday answered queries during question hour in the Assembly pertaining to electricity, public distribution system and other development related issues.

Omar Abdullah informed the house that Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is being implemented to curb losses and modernise power infrastructure in J&K.

Responding to a question from member Shakti Raj Parihar in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Power Development portfolio, said that J&K’s transmission and distribution losses are among the highest in India.

He noted that these losses are significantly higher compared to neighboring states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“And until we are not able to control this situation, our current AT&C losses are around 50 per cent. For every rupee worth of electricity we supply, we face a loss of around 50 paisa. We will have to gradually reduce this and bring it in line with the levels of neighboring states. For this, the RDSS scheme has been implemented,” he said.

The Chief Minister was replying to a starred question about the total funds allocated and utilised under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the member’s constituency.

He explained that under RDSS, in addition to smart metering works, funds have been sanctioned for various. Loss Reduction (LR) works include AB cabling, HVDS, reconductoring, feeder bifurcation, and segregation, depending on district-specific technical requirements.

“The funds for LR works have been sanctioned at the district level rather than for individual constituencies,” he added.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the sanctioned cost for LR works in Doda District is Rs 86.28 crore, with the works awarded in September 2023.

“The funds for these works are being released by the Ministry of Power (MoP) in different tranches based on the progress of the projects. So far, Rs 17 crore has been released in two tranches, both of which have been fully utilised. Funds for the next tranche are being sought as per the norms of the scheme,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the slow progress of RDSS projects, the Chief Minister explained that after the issuance of the sanction order, the package (including Doda district) was tendered for the first time on March 31, 2023.

“However, due to a poor response, the tendering process had to be extended three times. Finally, the bid was opened on August 4, 2023, and awarded on September 8, 2023,” he stated.

He further informed that 12.25 per cent progress has been achieved so far, and the works are moving forward at full pace with no delays.

“Going by the current pace, it is expected that the works in Doda district will be completed well within the sunset date of RDSS, which is March 31, 2026,” he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the RDSS Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were formulated in two parts, one which includes Loss Reduction (LR) works and smart metering projects and part b which covers modernization works.

“The DPRs for both parts were submitted to the Ministry of Power (MoP). However, the sanction has been received only for Part A works”, he said.

Regarding Part B, the Chief Minister mentioned that the DPRs are currently at the appraisal stage with the Nodal Agency of MoP.

“Once the Part B DPRs are sanctioned by MoP, the modernisation works will be awarded as per the terms and conditions specified in the sanction order,” he concluded.

Omar Abdullah said that Gurez valley has recently gained significant recognition as a tourist destination and the Tourism Department would assess the need for establishing a Tourism Development Authority for Gurez.

Responding to a question by member Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, the Chief Minister informed the House that Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir has recently been in the spotlight as a tourist destination.

“In 2022, Gurez Valley received the ‘Best Offbeat Destination’ award, emphasising its appeal as a unique and emerging tourist spot,” he said.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Tourism Minister, further stated that in September 2023, Dawar village in Gurez was honored with the ‘Best Tourism Village’ award in the Gold category by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

“This accolade highlights the village’s cultural richness and tourism potential,” he informed the Legislative Assembly.

To promote Gurez as a new tourist destination, he added, the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, has taken several initiatives, and in 2024, commercial rafting was started in Gurez for the first time ever.

“Besides, during the current financial year, the Department of Tourism, J&K, has projected the upgradation of Gurez as an offbeat destination under the current year Capex Budget (2024-25),” the Chief Minister stated in his reply.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the Legislative Assembly that the assistance provided to victims of fire incidents is based on the revised norms under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In reply to the question of member Ali Mohammad Sagar during Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session, the Chief Minister stated that the assistance scale for victims of fire incidents is as per the revised norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) issued by the Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The Chief Minister, who is also Minister Incharge of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, further said that these norms are reviewed every five years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.