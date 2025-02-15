Omar Abdullah asks doctors to move beyond urban centres to serve rural areas

Jammu, Feb 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the need of the hour is that doctors also choose to serve beyond urban centres to improve healthcare in the rural areas.

Omar Abdullah emphasised the need to improve handling of emergency cases and capacity at various Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) to ease the burden on major hospitals.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that doctors serve beyond urban centers.

“We need to augment and improve the emergency handling capability and capacity in new GMCs so that the pressure on GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar is automatically reduced. Similarly, we must ensure that our doctors don’t just practice in cities. “I know it is not a popular thing to say, but rural areas deserve proper healthcare access”, he said.

Omar Abdullah was addressing JK MediCon-2025, the first ever National Conference-cum-Workshop, at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

The event was organised by the J&K Medical Council in collaboration with the Student Research Development Council (SRDC).

The Chief Minister highlighted his government’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our challenge is to make healthcare more easily accessible... healthcare in peripheral areas is not of the required standard. This forces people to flood into cities," he noted.

He emphasised that the solution lies in improving healthcare infrastructure in rural areas.

"The way to reduce this pressure is not just by expanding our infrastructure in Jammu but by strengthening facilities in peripheral areas. There was a time when we only had GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar. Now, we have GMCs at the district level," he said.

Speaking about MediCon-2025, the Chief Minister acknowledged its importance in fostering debates and discussions on key medical issues.

"There are all sorts of debates surrounding the topics that MediCon can address. The good thing is that students are involved through SRDC," he said.

He also highlighted that participants will earn 11 credits through MediCon, which will encourage greater engagement and enthusiasm.

"I hope the futuristic advancements in medical science will be part of our discussions -- how much technology is beneficial, how much human contact should be replaced by machines. While some tasks may be better performed by AI, there are things that only human beings can do," he added.

Touching on the ethical dimensions of modern medical trends, Omar Abdullah raised concerns about the intersection of medicine and profit-driven healthcare.

“Where do we draw the ethical line in medicine? Is there such a thing as too much ethics? Does the pursuit of profit in medical care conflict with ethical responsibilities? Should hospitals treat patients as a means of revenue generation”? he asked. He also noted the pressure on doctors working in corporate hospitals, where their performance is measured not by the number of patients they treat but by the revenue they generate.

Delving into the future of robotic surgery and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine, the Chief Minister highlighted both the potential and concerns surrounding these advancements.

