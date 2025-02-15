Odisha Congress to conduct Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Jagannath Temple in Puri

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (IANS) Odisha Congress will hold Sankalpa Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri on February 18. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has urged all the party leaders and workers to participate in the Padayatra to be organised on Tuesday.

“We have decided to carry out a Sankalpa Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Lord Jaganath Temple in Puri. The pada yatra will start from 18.2.2025 from Biju Patnaik airport. All leaders and party cadres are requested to actively participate in Sankalpa padayatra," the OPCC said on Friday.

The OPCC also formed a committee to coordinate this Sankalpa Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri.

Ex-MLA Debasis Pattnaik will work as the Chairman of the 16-member committee which also comprises Ex-MLA Mohammed Moquim, congress legislators Ramesh Jena, Dasarathi Gomanga, C.S. Raazen Ekka, Kadraka Appala Swamy, Ashok Kumar Das etc.

It is pertinent here to mention that the newly appointed OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das had launched `Padayatras' and Yatras on cycle several times throughout the state on different social issues.

Meanwhile, Das in another significant decision on Friday revoked the suspension and expulsion orders issued against the party leaders in the past allowing them to rejoin the party.

He also urged the former Congress leaders who had left the party in past for different reasons to come back.

"If they are willing to join the Congress party by showing faith in its policies and ideals, they will be welcomed with honour by the Congress party,” Das said on Friday.

Notably, the All India Congress Committee on February 11 has appointed former union minister and veteran congress leader Das as the new president of OPCC. The senior Congress leader had earlier also served as the working president and general secretary of the OPCC. Das after getting appointed as the OPCC chief has asserted that he would work by taking along all the senior and junior leaders and workers of the party.

