Odisha’s road infrastructure will be developed at par with US standards: Nitin Gadkari

Bhubaneswar, April 17 (IANS) The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted that the road infrastructure in Odisha will be developed at par with the US standards in the coming years.

He was speaking during an event held at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar for the foundation laying and inauguration of 19 major National Highway projects worth over Rs 4000 crore across the state.

While addressing the gathering, Gadkari stated that Odisha is developing rapidly under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after the BJP assumed power in the state.

“We have to build world-class infrastructure for the development of the state. The infrastructure includes water, power, transport and communication. Odisha has ports, mineral resources, forests, wildlife and immense potential for the growth of tourism. It is very important to develop good road infrastructure for the development of all these sectors,” said the Union Minister.

He asserted that the country has witnessed immense progress in building infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 11 years.

Gadkari revealed that work on road infrastructure projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crores is currently going on in Odisha.

“Out of this, projects worth Rs 60,000 crore have already been completed, while projects for another Rs 60,000 crore are currently underway,” he said.

The Union Minister stated that the projects worth Rs 75,000 will be started soon in the state.

He said that the Centre is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for projects of Rs 40,000 crore.

“I want to assure you that we will complete projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in the next two years and will ensure the road infrastructure in Odisha will match the US standards,” said Gadkari.

The Union Minister also made announcements regarding several upcoming and ongoing mega road infrastructure projects in various parts of the states during his address on Thursday.

He announced that the demand for 13 new projects worth Rs 9000 crore made by CM Majhi has been approved as well.

The Union Minister later paid a visit to the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Gadkari, accompanied by CM Majhi, witnessed the world-class facilities at the WSC, including advanced laboratories for Vertical Transportation, Centre of Excellence in Advanced Welding, Automation and Basic Robotics.

He expressed his happiness, observing that the centre is playing a significant role in skill development and offering industry-oriented training to the youth of the state.

The Union Minister also praised the state government for establishing this ultra-modern infrastructure.

Earlier, the Union Minister participated in a special programme on the 125th birth anniversary of noted freedom fighter Harekrushna Mahtab, organised at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

