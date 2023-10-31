Odisha: IAF officer surrenders before court in minor rape case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (IANS) An absconding Indian Air Force (IAF) officer accused of sexually abusing a minor girl surrendered before a POCSO court here on Monday following the rejection of his bail plea recently.

The accused officer, Korimilli Venkata Sreenivas, serving as a group captain in IAF, is currently posted in Delhi.

Sreenivas was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he surrendered before the POCSO court.

“Sreenivas, who originally hails from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, often visits his in-law’s house in the Old Town area of Bhubaneswar. On June 23, the 14-year-old victim girl was alone in her house when the accused reached there on the pretext of taking the victim to a party being held at the residence of a common friend of both the families in the city. The accused, taking advantage of the situation, sexually abused the girl despite her resistance,” said a police officer.

Later, the victim revealed her ordeal before her family members.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Laxmisagar police registered a case under Section 376(3) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act on June 28.

Sreenivas had moved the high court seeking bail in the case which was rejected recently. Finding no other way, he surrendered before the POCSO court here on Monday.

