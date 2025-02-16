Odisha has immense potential to emerge as leader in fisheries, animal resource sectors: Guv

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said on Sunday that the state has immense potential to emerge as a leader in sectors like fisheries and animal resources.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the State-Level Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Fair—Matsya-Prani Samavesh Odisha 2025 here on Sunday, Kambhampati said that the fisheries sector, often referred to as the ‘Blue Economy,’ has immense potential for employment generation, nutritional security, and foreign exchange earnings.

"Odisha, with its vast coastline and extensive inland water resources, has the opportunity to emerge as a leader in fisheries, aquaculture, and animal resources development," said Kambhampati.

He urged all the stakeholders to work collectively with a missionary zeal to transform these sectors, ensuring economic growth and rural prosperity. Highlighting the importance of diversification, Kambhampati stressed that traditional farming alone may not always sustain rural households.

Integrating dairy, poultry, and fisheries alongside modern breeding techniques, scientific feed management, and disease control measures can significantly enhance productivity and profits.

The Governor also noted that value addition through processing and marketing can help farmers secure better prices for their produce. He further added that government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Mukhyamantri Matsyajibi Kalyan Yojana are playing a crucial role in strengthening the fisheries sector, providing direct benefits to three lakh fishers over the next five years.

Similarly, the livestock sector is supported by the National Livestock Mission, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, and various state schemes, including Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana, Prani-Sampad-Samrudhhi Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana, which focus on dairy development, healthcare, and productivity enhancement.

The Governor encouraged farmers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to embrace innovation, digital platforms, and sustainable practices.

He highlighted the role of AI and data analytics in disease monitoring, smart feeding, and productivity enhancement, stating that such interventions could revolutionise fisheries and livestock farming.

Kambhampati urged all participants to apply the knowledge gained at the event in their fields, farms, and fisheries to build a self-reliant Odisha and contribute to a strong and developed India - ‘Viksit Bharat’.

