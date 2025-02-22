Odisha CM assures strong action in KIIT incident during call with Nepal Foreign Minister

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (IANS) In the wake of a tragic incident involving the suicide of a Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a telephonic conversation with Nepal's Foreign Minister, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, assuring strict action against those responsible.

The call followed reports that the college administration had ordered Nepali students to vacate the hostel after the incident.

During the discussion, Dr Deuba called for a fair and transparent investigation into the death of the student, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, and urged the Odisha government to ensure justice.

In response, CM Majhi reaffirmed the state government's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of all students.

"Nepali students are like our own children. They will study here with full dignity and security," Majhi stated, adding that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to rebuild trust among students.

Following the conversation, senior officials from the Nepal Embassy, Naveen Raj Adhikari and Sanjeev Sharma Das, met the Chief Minister at Lok Seva Bhavan to discuss the matter further.

During the meeting, CM Majhi informed the officials that 10 individuals had been arrested in connection with the incident. He assured them that strict legal action would be taken against all those found guilty. The government, he added, has taken steps to restore a safe and conducive educational environment at KIIT.

The Nepalese officials expressed satisfaction with the swift response from the Odisha government, stating that it had provided much-needed reassurance to both Nepali students and their families.

"The bond between Nepal and Odisha is deep-rooted and historic, and we are confident this relationship will remain strong," they said.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Nikunj Bihari Dhal.

The deceased, Prakriti, a third-year B. Tech (Computer Science) student from Nepal, was found dead in her hostel room on February 16. While police initially registered the case as a suicide, the circumstances surrounding her death sparked protests on campus.

In the aftermath of the incident, several Nepali students fled the KIIT campus. However, in recent days, over 150 students have returned, with many re-entering India through the Raxaul border in Bihar.

Approximately 1,000 Nepali students are currently enrolled at KIIT.

