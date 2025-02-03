ODI great Michael Bevan inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Australia’s ODI batting great Michael Bevan has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, following a tweak to the criteria for being a part of the illustrious club.

Cricket Australia (CA) said a review of the criteria was undertaken by the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Committee and the Melbourne Cricket Club, manager of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), to ensure all formats of the game that were available in respective eras were equally recognised.

As per the updated criteria, it now sees the introduction of two categories in which candidates can be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame as either a player or in the general category. Bevan now becomes the 66th player to be a part of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, and third of this season after Michael Clarke and Christina Matthews.

“It was Michael’s exceptional playing record and public standing that pushed the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Committee to review its selection criteria to ensure players who excelled in One-Day or Twenty20 Internationals were equally recognised as those who shone in the Test format.

“Michael without a doubt revolutionised white ball cricket and became a household name for his masterful batting, amazing athleticism and ability to chase down runs. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the name Bevan and One-Day Internationals were synonymous with one another.

“Michael’s stunning performances forced fans to either flock to a stadium or turn on their televisions, which was the impact he had on the game of cricket in Australia and globally,” said Peter King, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman.

Bevan was the world’s top-ranked men’s ODI batter for 1259 consecutive days between 1999 and 2002. He played 232 ODIs, scoring 6912 runs at 53.58, including six centuries and 48 fifties. He was a member of Australia’s 1999 and 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup-winning teams.

At the time he retired, he had the third-highest batting average of any cricketer in men’s ODIs. With the ball Bevan took 36 wickets at an average of 45.97.

“Michael Bevan is an icon and a pioneer in one-day cricket where he was regarded as the original finisher. He was a favourite among fans with his incredible temperament and ability to deliver in pressure situations, producing numerous memorable victories for Australia.

“He is a two-time World Cup winner and finished his career with one of the best records in 50-over cricket. He was also one of the most prolific run-scorers in the Sheffield Shield during what was one of the strongest eras in Australian cricket.”

"Michael is widely regarded as one of the greatest one-day players of all time and it’s fantastic to recognise his contribution to the game with his inclusion in the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame,” added Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO.

Representing Australia, NSW, Tasmania, South Australia, Yorkshire, Sussex, Leicestershire and Kent, Bevan played 237 first-class matches, making 19,147 runs at 57.32, including 68 centuries and 81 fifties with a top score of 216.

