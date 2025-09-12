Who Was Chandra Nagamallaiah? Karnataka Man Beheaded in Dallas Motel Attack

In a gruesome attack, 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamallaiah from the Indian State of Karnataka was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas after a dispute over a washing machine.

The suspect has been identified as Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a national from Cuba.

A video of the brutal assault has gone viral on social media. CCTV footage shows the victim’s wife screaming for help and desperately trying to stop the attacker.

However, Cobos-Martinez overpowered her and hacked Nagamallaiah with a machete until his head was severed. The disturbing clip also shows the suspect kicking the victim’s head before picking it up and throwing it in a dumpster.

According to Dallas Police, Chandra Mouli, fondly called Bob, was the manager of the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. He fell victim to the horrifying crime after an argument over a broken washing machine. Nagamallaiah had asked a colleague to translate his instructions, which enraged Cobos-Martinez.

Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete, chasing the victim, and launching a frenzied assault as Nagamallaiah’s wife and son tried to intervene.

The 37-year-old suspect has a history of arrests in Houston for assault and auto theft. He is being held without bond at the Dallas County Jail under an immigration detainer.

Cuba had earlier refused to accept him back due to his criminal record. Confirming the incident, the Indian Consulate in Houston posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian national, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely.”

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been launched to support his wife and 18-year-old son with funeral costs, daily needs, and the son’s college education. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.