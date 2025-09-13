Sikh Woman in UK Violated, Attackers Told Her to ‘Go Back to Your Country’

In a shocking incident of hate crime in the United Kingdom, a Sikh woman in her 20s was raped by two men in broad daylight in a park in Oldbury. The assault has sparked outrage after reports revealed that the attackers told the victim to “go back to your country” during the horrific crime.

According to local reports, the attack occurred just before 8.30 am on Tuesday in an area off Tame Road. Police confirmed they are treating the case as a racially aggravated hate crime and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

The attackers have been described as white men. One was a heavy-built individual with a shaved head, dressed in a dark sweatshirt and gloves, while the other was seen wearing a grey top with a silver zip. Local police have appealed for CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage from the area, urging anyone with information to come forward. In a statement, West Midlands Police termed it a “horrific attack” and called for urgent public assistance in tracing the men.

The incident has triggered anger and fear among the Sikh community, which has reported an alarming rise in racist attacks in recent months.

Ilford South MP Jas Athwal called the crime “tragic and deeply distressing,” linking it to the rise in racist rhetoric across the country. “This attack is a result of the rising racial tensions in our country and now, a young woman has been left traumatised for life,” he said, adding that public debate must not descend into racism or violence.

Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan also condemned the assault and confirmed that police are investigating it as a racially aggravated attack.

This crime not only highlights the vulnerability of women but also underscores the deepening racial fault lines in the UK. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need to combat both misogyny and racism, and to ensure safer communities for all.