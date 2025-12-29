Telangana Women Meghana Rani and Bhavana Kadiyala Killed in US Road Accident

A heartbreaking road accident in the United States has claimed the lives of two young women from Telangana who had moved abroad to pursue higher education. The victims have been identified as Meghana Rani Pulakhandam, aged 25, and Bhavana Kadiyala, aged 24. The tragic incident occurred in California and was confirmed by their families.

Both Meghana Rani, a native of Garla in Mahabubabad district, and Bhavana from Mulkanur had traveled to the US three years ago to complete their Master’s degrees. After finishing their studies, they were in the process of exploring employment opportunities and settling their careers.

On Sunday, the two friends decided to go on a short trip along with six others. They were traveling in two separate vehicles when the car carrying Meghana Rani and Bhavana met with a fatal accident on Alabama Hills Road. At a sharp and risky curve, the vehicle reportedly went out of control and fell into a valley. The crash took place around 4 pm local time, resulting in their instant death.

News of the incident has left their families and hometowns in deep shock. Mourning has engulfed Garla and Mulkanur as relatives, friends, and neighbors struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss. The parents of the deceased have appealed to both the central and state governments to extend support in completing legal formalities and bringing the bodies back to India.

What began as a hopeful journey toward education and career growth has ended in an unimaginable tragedy, leaving behind grieving families and a community united in sorrow.

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