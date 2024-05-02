Nomination process for Padma Awards 2025 begins

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The online nomination/recommendation process for the Padma Awards 2025 began on Wednesday, with September 15 as the last date.

The Padma Awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The awards seek to recognise 'work of distinction' and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/services in all fields/disciplines, such as art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, etc.

All persons without the distinction of race, occupation, position, or gender are eligible for these awards. However, government servants including those working with the PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the Padma Awards.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained that it stands committed to transforming the Padma Awards into 'People's Padma'.

The nominations/recommendations for the awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal.

According to the Home Ministry, concerted efforts are made to identify the talented persons whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognised from among women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, Divyang persons, and those who are rendering selfless service for the society.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal, including a citation in narrative form, clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements of the recommended persons.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and on the Padma Awards portal.

