Woman's body with strangulation marks found in bushes in Gurugram, murder case filed

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) A woman's body, with strangulation marks and blood still oozing out from her nose and mouth, was recovered from the bushes near Bandhwadi village in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said.

A murder case against an unknown person has been registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station, police said.

"At the time of recovery of the body blood was oozing out from the mouth and nose. Seeing the rope mark on her neck, it seems that she was strangulated somewhere and later dumped here," Sunil Kumar, SHO, DLF Phase-1 police station, said.

There were also injury marks on the head and mouth of the deceased, he said. However, police did not find any clue of sexual assault.

Sunil Kumar said the woman seems to be around 25 years old and efforts are on to ascertain her identity. The body has been kept in the mortuary for medical examination. The post-mortem examination will be conducted after 72 hours as per rules, a police official said.

