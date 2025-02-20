‘No rift with NC’: We are part of J&K’s govt, says Congress

Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra denied rumours of any rift with the ruling National Conference (NC), saying that the Congress is very much a part of the NC-led J&K government.

He said the NC and the Congress are fighting for restoration of statehood while the Congress also raises issues with the government which are brought to its notice by the public.

“We raise these issues for redressal with the government. Since we are a part of the government, we can give advice to the government. We can raise the issues of the people,” he said.

He expected the formation of a coordination committee of members of Congress and the NC soon so that there are no misgivings.

On February 13, Congress launched a 15-day campaign in the Jammu region in support of its demand for immediate restoration of statehood and has organised workers’ conventions in five districts.

He said restoration of statehood is not the core issue for the Congress, but added that it was the core issue for the people of J&K.

“Despite promises made by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, nothing has happened so far. Despite the massive mandate in the Jammu division, the BJP leaders are silent. They should tell the people why they are not pressing for restoration of statehood,” he said.

Tariq Karra said that despite the formation of the popular NC-led government in October last year, several bureaucrats are still functioning in an authoritarian manner like they were doing during the L-G administration.

He also alleged that democracy has not been restored in J&K even after the elections.

“On one hand, BJP is claiming that the situation has improved in J&K, but on the other hand, there is a mindset that portrays that democracy has not been restored,” he said.

He demanded redressal of people’s problems concerning the supply of electricity, and water, tourism promotion, employment generation and regularisation of daily-wage workers and special police officers (SPOs).

He also defended his son attending an official meeting chaired by Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo in Srinagar recently.

“I was away in Jammu and accordingly nominated my son as constituency in-charge. This has been the precedent and it is not happening for the first time,” he maintained.

Congress-NC relations notwithstanding, there are reports that the former Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani and his supporters have been distancing themselves from party activities chaired by Tariq Hameed Karra.

