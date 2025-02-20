Taiwan President asks universities to be cautious of China's influence

Taipei, Feb 20 (IANS) Asserting that democracy and academic independence are invaluable, Taiwan's President William Lai said on Thursday asked universities to be cautious about any exchanges with China. He was speaking at the 2025 National Conference for the University Presidents of Taiwan at an academic conference in Yilan.

"Institutions must be aware of the risks and join the government in protecting the country’s core key technologies, research, and competitiveness regarding China's influence in the education system. Taiwan's freedom and democratic way of life are precious assets," Lai stated according to a report in Taiwan’s leading newspaper Taipei Times.

Taiwan has blacklisted two Chinese universities - Huaqiao University in Xiamen and Quanzhou and Jinan University in Guangzhou - from conducting academic exchange programmes in the nation after reports that the institutes are arms of Beijing's United Front Work Department, Taiwan's Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao said in an interview on Wednesday.

Citing reports by national security officials, Cheng said that both these institutions had 600 and 1500 Taiwanese on their rolls, respectively and are under direct control of the Chinese government's political warfare branch. The measure is necessary to prevent China from systematically targeting Taiwanese students with its 'united front' work, he said, adding that education providers must protect national security.

On Tuesday, a Taiwanese rapper Chen Po-yuan, who attended Huaqiao University, said that professors there taught 'Xi Jinping thought' and criticised the US. "When I applied through a special programme (to enroll), Huaqiao University would take any Taiwanese applicant, even if they had not graduated from high school," said Chen, Taipei Times reported.

China uses 'United Front' to neutralise sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. It also tries to gather intelligence and influence public decisions on several issues, including Taiwan. China considers Taiwan as its inalienable part, while Taiwan outrightly rejects such claims.

According to another report, since 2020, Beijing has used education policies to attract Taiwanese to China, including the new unified online admissions system. It is alleged that Beijing has long viewed the young people of Taiwan as an important target for its 'United Front' efforts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.